Laredoans weigh in on campaign commercials

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Elections season is in full swing and with that comes the endless number of campaign commercials on air and online.

It’s ads of all kinds including the good, the bad and the not so good, but does the type of advertisement matter?

Dr. Hillary Gleason is a history professor at Laredo College.

She says there’s a reason why one kind of ad might be more used than the other.

“Negative campaign ads are there because they’re effective, even though it hurts, both candidates, it hurts the candidate you’re trashing a little bit more”, said Dr. Gleason.

Noe Armendariz is a registered voter.

He says he used to pay close attention to campaign ads but not as much anymore.

Armendariz adds that too many candidates fail to live up to their promises.

Noe prefers negative type commercials that scrutinize candidates.

“I would say the ones that bash because they say the truth about the other people. And the ones that promote themselves are going to say the good things not the bad things about themselves”, said Armendariz.

According to Open Secrets, a non-partisan organization following our elections.

Candidates for Texas District 28 Henry Cuellar and Cassy Garcia have spent around five million dollars and that doesn’t include the nearly eight million dollars spent by special interest groups.

While many of this money goes to advertising, do voters even believe in the commercials?

“They’re just portraying something that they might not be. Or they might be saying some good stuff but, I mean, it’s better done than said. You can’t just say something and not do it”, said Armendariz.

Dr. Gleason says advertising plays a big role in candidate’s campaigns as many voters rely their information on them and often don’t do research on their own.

“I’d like to think that people don’t just rely on what they see on TV. That they go and do some other research, but we know that that’s not always going to be the case”, said Dr. Gleason.

Dr. Gleason says Texans may not be used to seeing many campaign commercials as this is not traditionally a swing state but that may change this November.

