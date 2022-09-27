Registered sex offender caught by Border Patrol
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents from the Laredo North Station caught an undocumented individual registered as a sex offender.
On September 23, agents caught two people near the Rio Grande. Once in custody, records revealed Francisco Carrillo-Cervano, a 60-year-old citizen of Mexico, is a registered sex offender.
Carrillo-Cervano was previously convicted of sexual assault by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
