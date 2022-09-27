Registered sex offender caught by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents from the Laredo North Station caught an undocumented individual registered as a sex offender.

On September 23, agents caught two people near the Rio Grande. Once in custody, records revealed Francisco Carrillo-Cervano, a 60-year-old citizen of Mexico, is a registered sex offender.

Carrillo-Cervano was previously convicted of sexual assault by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

