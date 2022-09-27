Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Toy companies aim to focus on adults this holiday season

Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.
Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy companies say they have a new target audience for gifts this holiday season.

Companies are looking towards adults as potential customers, and not just parents buying for their kids.

A Hasbro executive says the company is pitching collectibles and nostalgic products to adults because grown-up shoppers tend to be more invested in the brands that they played with as kids.

Hasbro expects strong demand for toy brands like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Star Wars and Marvel.

Mattel is also hoping to cash in on adults buying toys, particularly Hot Wheels. It is also partnering with Elon Musk’s Space-X to sell “Space-X inspired” collectible toys under the Matchbox brand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa
Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
City of Laredo reminds residents about emergency drill at airport

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Kremlin paves way to annex large parts of Ukraine
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, parents testify of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers