Warm pleasant day

sunny and dry conditions
(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Tuesday morning its a nice and breezy morning we are in the low 70s and its not humid.

Today it will be a warm and sunny day a high of 94.

Pleasant night clear skies with a low of 64 .

For the remainder of the week we will continue to reach highs in the low 90s due to the lack of clouds and lows would be in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day.

