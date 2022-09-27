Webb County proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you’ve driven by downtown Laredo, you may have noticed yellow bows tied outside the county courthouse.

On Monday, September 26, commissioners proclaimed September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month and joined the Golden Heart Project to raise awareness and advocate for children who are diagnosed with cancer. Over 50 members are part of the group. Ithzbel Huerta shared her story of fighting through it. “I’m here because I’m one of the child survivors. I was born with leukemia. They gave me a release and now I’m cancer free. There’s hope. They can continue to fight. They are not alone. There’s family that loves them and supports them. Keep fighting and see the future.”

The Golden Heart Project invites the public to join them and help their mission by contacting them through their Facebook page.

