Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

WOAH: ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display has character levitating in mid-air

The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by “Stranger Things.” (Source: WBBM, @horrorprops/TikTok, Twitter, CNN)
By Jermont Terry
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WBBM) – A spooky Halloween decoration in Illinois looks like it’s levitating, but its creators aren’t revealing their secrets.

The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by “Stranger Things.”

Dave and Aubrey Appel go big every year for Halloween. They begin decorating on Aug. 1, and then work on their display every day after work.

This year, being “Stranger Things” fanatics, they wanted to recreate an iconic scene from the show when the character Max levitates in the air.

“There’s so many people out there who are fanatics like we are,” Dave Appel said. “So, we wanted to make something that was the most iconic scene from the show. Something maybe no one else would try and do.”

A video of the display on TikTok has more than 14.2 million views, leaving people in awe – but also scratching their heads, wondering how this is possible.

“It’s not drones, it’s not helium or balloons,” Dave Appel said. “We just felt like it was more fun to keep it under wraps. The mystery!”

The display even caught the attention of Netflix, commenting on the viral TikTok video and calling the Appels their number one fans.

Aubrey Appel said the attention is amazing, and she wants to continue decorating every year.

“That’s what makes us want to continue is making the kids happy,” she said.

The home in Plainfield is located about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa
Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested
A crash was reported.
Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
Chronic sleep deprivation may hurt immune system, study says
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
The dangers of data brokers for survivors of domestic abuse: what Congress can do to help
The dangers of data brokers for survivors of domestic abuse: what Congress can do to help