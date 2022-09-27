Zaragoza Street monument approved by Webb County commissioners

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, an organization working to restore downtown Laredo got approval for a project.

On September 26, the downtown TIRZ group went before Webb County commissioners to ask permission to build a monument on county property. The permission was granted.

The monument would be on Zaragoza Street and Santa Ursula Avenue. It’s a replica of the monument that sits in the Villa Antigua Heritage Museum.

Jose Ceballos, chairman for the downtown TIRZ group said, “we were happy that they gave us the authorization to proceed. We will work on an agreement on who will maintain it and how that is going to work. It’s one of the projects that the downtown TIRZ is working on. The downtown property owners contribute to a pool of funds that gets used by different projects, this is another one of them. So we can continue to complement our cultural history downtown. Obviously, it will bring more people downtown and create a sense of community, development, and revitalization downtown.”

The cost will be under $50,000.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.