Two fires reported in north Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are responding to not one but two fires in north Laredo.

According to reports, the fire happened at around 5 p.m. near the Mines Road area.

Right now, there is a lot of smoke in the area.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area until crews put the fires out.

Meanwhile, there are reports of a grass fire happening near McPherson and Bartlett.

Residents are being advised to avoid that area as well.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

