Two fires reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are responding to not one but two fires in north Laredo.

According to reports, the fire happened at around 5 p.m. near the Mines Road area.

Right now, there is a lot of smoke in the area.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area until crews put the fires out.

Meanwhile, there are reports of a grass fire happening near McPherson and Bartlett.

Residents are being advised to avoid that area as well.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.