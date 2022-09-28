Gilbert Gonzalez running for City Councilmember District 1

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gilbert Gonzalez is throwing his hat into the race for city council member in District 1 for this upcoming election.

Gonzalez says he is retiring after 24 years of service at the Webb County Youth Village and he is ready to serve his community full time.

One of the issues he wants to tackle if he gets elected on November 8 is the ongoing water issues. ”And another big problem throughout south Laredo and District 1,” Gonzalez says, “is the high speeding motorists. These cars travel too fast. We need to conduct surveys so we can implement these speed humps.”

If anyone wants to contact Gonzalez, his campaign office is located at 3301 Lomas Del Sur.

Election Day takes place on November 8 and early voting starts on October 24. For a full list of voting sites, you can click here.

