Governor Abbott, Beto O’Rourke debate to air on Friday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will come together for a face-to-face debate.

The debate is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The debate will feature questions from a group of journalists coming from San Antonio and Dallas.

You’ll be able to catch it on KYLX digital 13.1 cable 6 or Direct TV as well as Dish TV-13.

