Laredo Airport conducts Tri Annual Disaster Drill

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding residents about the drill going on at the airport Wednesday morning.

The city and airport will practice its response time in case of a crash. Several local and federal agents will be present.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all airports have an updated emergency plan.

The training will be held at the airport’s cargo area over on Maher Avenue, so there may be some road closures at the time.

The training started at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities are advising residents that there is no need to worry, it’s only a standard training exercise.

