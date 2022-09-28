Laredo Chamber of Commerce awards KGNS the Jim Parish Media Award
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station received a special recognition on Tuesday, September 27.
The Laredo Chamber of Commerce awarded KGNS the Jim Parish Media Award. The award was given at the group’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony. Some of our team members were there to receive it.
This celebration recognizes those individuals who have selflessly worked towards the betterment of the business community throughout the fiscal year.
Congrats to all the winners.
Below is the full press release:
The Laredo Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual End of the Year Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, September 27 at the IBC Bank Annex Ball Room. This celebration recognized those individuals who have selflessly worked towards the betterment of the business community throughout the fiscal year. The ball room ignited the evening with a lively program, passing of the Gavel to Mr. Gabriel Castillo, and provided an open bar and dinner for those in attendance. The following categories and individuals were awarded at the ceremony:
Jim Parish Media Award - KGNS
Jim Parish Media Award - Lamar
Spirit of Laredo - Michael Gonzalez
Un Poquito Mas - Jorge Leal
Un Poquito Mas - Imelda Rodriguez
Chairman Appointee of the Year - A.B. Barrera
Committee Chairperson of the Year - Gloria Solis
Volunteer of the Year - Elmo Daniel Lopez
Board Member of the Year - Adrian Zapata
Chairman of the Board Award – Mike Marasco
Employee of the Year Award – Gwen Chandarlis
