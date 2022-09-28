Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Chamber of Commerce awards KGNS the Jim Parish Media Award

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station received a special recognition on Tuesday, September 27.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce awarded KGNS the Jim Parish Media Award. The award was given at the group’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony. Some of our team members were there to receive it.

This celebration recognizes those individuals who have selflessly worked towards the betterment of the business community throughout the fiscal year.

Congrats to all the winners.

Below is the full press release:

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual End of the Year Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, September 27 at the IBC Bank Annex Ball Room. This celebration recognized those individuals who have selflessly worked towards the betterment of the business community throughout the fiscal year. The ball room ignited the evening with a lively program, passing of the Gavel to Mr. Gabriel Castillo, and provided an open bar and dinner for those in attendance. The following categories and individuals were awarded at the ceremony:

Jim Parish Media Award - KGNS

Jim Parish Media Award - Lamar

Spirit of Laredo - Michael Gonzalez

Un Poquito Mas - Jorge Leal

Un Poquito Mas - Imelda Rodriguez

Chairman Appointee of the Year - A.B. Barrera

Committee Chairperson of the Year - Gloria Solis

Volunteer of the Year - Elmo Daniel Lopez

Board Member of the Year - Adrian Zapata

Chairman of the Board Award – Mike Marasco

Employee of the Year Award – Gwen Chandarlis

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
Juan David Ortiz in court
Accused serial killer’s motion to suppress evidence denied
Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
Two fires reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in Mines Road area
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms
Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms
Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms
Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms
Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions