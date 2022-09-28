Laredo College celebrates 75 years of history and legacy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 75 years of rich history and legacy for Laredo College. On Wednesday, September 28, the institution celebrated it.

The college was established on September 28, 1947, founded to prepare soldiers returning from World War II to enter the workforce.

The college is ranked as one of the top community colleges in Texas by BestColleges.com for the past three consecutive years.

A special ceremony was held to commemorate the anniversary.

Below is the full press release:

Laredo College’s rich tradition of excellence and innovation was commemorated with a celebration of its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Kazen Student Center.

Laredo College has been a pioneer in higher education since its inception on Sept. 28, 1947. Steeped in tradition and with a long and distinguished history of service, the college was founded to prepare soldiers returning from World War II to enter into the workforce.

More than seven decades later, Laredo College continues to evolve and adapt to better serve the ever-changing needs of its community. The college has adapted to the changes in higher education, the job market, the public and private sectors, and the global economy.

“In the last 75 years, Laredo College has affected the lives of so many of us,” said Laredo College President Dr. Minita Ramírez. “Most Laredoans have taken a class or have a family member who has received a certificate, license, associate degree or a bachelor’s degree at Laredo College. The name may have changed over the years, but the commitment to the mission remains. We are privileged to provide an education of quality and value, one that propels students to the workforce or a university and most importantly to a life of success.”

The college serves as a model that meets the needs of students who want to complete a short-term degree, earn a certificate to enter the workforce or pursue an advanced degree. Students can start their journey at Laredo College and transfer anywhere thanks to our career transfer pathways and articulation agreements with multiple colleges and universities.

Throughout the years, the two-campus college district has been at the forefront of innovation by offering cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities that help students attain theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on experience to succeed in their chosen field.

Laredo College is also proud to serve citizens from the community with diverse academic and workforce programs with rigorous standards of excellence. The college’s academic quality and affordability have been recognized with multiple prestigious accolades, including being ranked as the top community college in Texas by BestColleges.com for the past three consecutive years.

Laredo College remains a pillar in our community and continues its mission of transforming students’ lives to fulfill the dynamic needs of our local, regional, national and global communities. The strongest testament to our success lies with our students and their countless accomplishments and achievements.

We proudly celebrate 75 years of history and legacy at the #1 community college in Texas!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.