Laredo College partners with Pillar to combat suicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In 2020 over a million adults attempted suicide and more than three million contemplated taking their own life.

It’s an alarming statistic that health experts have been trying to bring down; fortunately, one institution is taking action.

According to the CDC, almost 4,000 Texans died by suicide in 2020 and experts say the covid pandemic has impacted mental health even more.

Laredo College is making sure help is available to those in need. They have invited Pillar, a non-profit mental health organization to teach students how to get assistance and help others.

Something students feel is needed now more than ever.

Laredo College student Marehli Martinez believes the pandemic affected a lot of people.

“Staying at home was, I think, the biggest issue because we were not used to just being home. Like we got to go out and be doing things just all around was important to do”, said Martinez.

Martinez says young adults like her deal with many issues and they forget to reach out for help.

Something counselors say is very common in their age group.

Pillar counselor Marta Ramon says as students transition to college life there’s a lot of requirements for them as far as work, so it’s a different environment for them.

Laredo College wants their students to know they can receive counseling services at their campuses but that’s not all.

They also say it’s paramount for students to know how to identify when someone else needs help and what to do in those cases.

“If they get very withdrawn, or they start acting loud, in other words, they’re not themselves. If they start talking about giving their things away”, said Sylvia Trevino.

Trevino says it’s important for counselors to ask their students whether they have thoughts of suicide.

She says it’s not to encourage them but rather something that is recommended to have an open conversation and hopefully give students the help they need.

Trevino says students can call 956-721-5137 or e-mail counseling@laredo.edu if they need help.

She says even after office hours students will receive a response from a counselor.

