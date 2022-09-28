Laredo Parks Dept. talks 5K on the Runway

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to run on the runway!

The city is hosting its second annual 5K Run on the Runway event at the Laredo Airport base.

Organizers say last year’s event was such as success that they decided to bring it back just in time for the fall weather.

This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City for the overall male and female winner.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the signature flight support building located at 4805 Maher Avenue.

All the proceeds from the run will go to youth sports camp scholarships.

For more information on how to register click here.

