Pleasant day
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning we are in the mid 60s and then it will warm up in the afternoon.
Today sunny skies with a high of 91 and winds from the north.
Nice cool for tonight with a low of 66.
We will continue to wake up to cool mornings for the remainder of the week but also warming up into the low 90s do to sunny skies .
Enjoy these nice temperatures and have a great day.
