Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pleasant day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning we are in the mid 60s and then it will warm up in the afternoon.

Today sunny skies with a high of 91 and winds from the north.

Nice cool for tonight with a low of 66.

We will continue to wake up to cool mornings for the remainder of the week but also warming up into the low 90s do to sunny skies .

Enjoy these nice temperatures and have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan David Ortiz in court
Accused serial killer’s motion to suppress evidence denied
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dry Sunny Days, Cool Nights
sunny and dry conditions
Warm pleasant day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers, Then Much Lower Humidity
rain chances
Not sweater weather yet