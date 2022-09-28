Pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning we are in the mid 60s and then it will warm up in the afternoon.

Today sunny skies with a high of 91 and winds from the north.

Nice cool for tonight with a low of 66.

We will continue to wake up to cool mornings for the remainder of the week but also warming up into the low 90s do to sunny skies .

Enjoy these nice temperatures and have a great day.

