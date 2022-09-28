Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - October is being recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by Webb County and experts stress that it’s a form of abuse that can happen to anyone regardless of age or gender.

Members of the county’s law enforcement were on hand for the proclamation. Officials say the county prosecutor’s office gets about 800 cases of domestic violence a year.

Sister Rosemary Welsh with Casa de Misericordia says that abuse can happen in very different forms and even though it might not be physical, it still hurts in a different way. ”Some people say they’ll call and say, ‘He didn’t hit me.’ There’s not a bruise, but they tell me, ‘the worst part is, sister, is the humiliation, being treated, and told daily how stupid I am.’ It breaks my heart, and it damages my soul,” Sister Rosemary Welsh said.

People in need of their counseling can call Casa de Misericordia at 956-712-9590.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
Juan David Ortiz in court
Accused serial killer’s motion to suppress evidence denied
Webb County Sherriff Martin Cuellar
Six-year-old boy dies after being run over by truck in Rio Bravo
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms
Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms
Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Dry Days, Cool Clear Dawns