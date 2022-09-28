Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - October is being recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by Webb County and experts stress that it’s a form of abuse that can happen to anyone regardless of age or gender.

Members of the county’s law enforcement were on hand for the proclamation. Officials say the county prosecutor’s office gets about 800 cases of domestic violence a year.

Sister Rosemary Welsh with Casa de Misericordia says that abuse can happen in very different forms and even though it might not be physical, it still hurts in a different way. ”Some people say they’ll call and say, ‘He didn’t hit me.’ There’s not a bruise, but they tell me, ‘the worst part is, sister, is the humiliation, being treated, and told daily how stupid I am.’ It breaks my heart, and it damages my soul,” Sister Rosemary Welsh said.

People in need of their counseling can call Casa de Misericordia at 956-712-9590.

