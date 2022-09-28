Warm Dry Days, Cool Clear Dawns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass characterized by warm sunny days with low humidity and cool clear nights will merge with another large dry airmass over the Great Lakes. This will provide our area with very little day to day change in our Fall-like weather pattern. This morning’s 61F low temperature was the coolest dawn since we reached 61F on April 9.

