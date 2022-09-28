Shop Local
Webb County Fire officials investigating fire that destroyed mobile homes
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - County fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed three mobile homes over the weekend.

According to the Webb County Fire Department, the fire was reported on Sunday morning before six when the Rio Bravo Fire Department was called out to a tree fire in El Cenizo.

Once the arrived, they found a mobile home that was covered in flames. The blaze was so massive that it spread to two other mobile homes.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported but the abandoned homes were destroyed.

County Fire Marshal Felix Nunez believes the conditions of homes is what caused the fire to spread so easily.

“One of the conditions that helped spread the fire was that location for that property has never been cleaned, there was a lot of grass, there was a lot of trash in the area so that kind of provided a little bit more fuel for the fire to expand”, said Nunez.

Felix went on to say that when he interviewed the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, highlighters smelled gasoline in the area.

Felix adds they are in the process of locating the property owners to see what they want to do with the debris that’s left.

Once they do that, they will work on cleaning up the wreckage.

