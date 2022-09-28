Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Window tint for your car is useful when you drive and you want to be protected from the sun, but what happens when a person has a sensitive skin condition, and the window tint needs to be darker than what is legal?

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the two front windows must have 25% window tint or less to be legal. The rear windows can be a shade darker.

However, there are some exemptions. Sergeant Erick Estrada with DPS said, “the only medical exceptions we do consider are people who have certain businesses -- limos, and taxi services. Also, there is an exception for law enforcement.”

Sgt. Estrada says people with medical exemptions must have a note from their physician to avoid getting a ticket. In this note, issued by a doctor, should have the driver of the vehicle’s name, and why it’s necessary to have the window tint be darker. It must be always kept in the car to be ready to present to an officer.

One of these medical exemptions is for people with skin conditions like photosensitivity, meaning they are sensitive to light.

Dermatologist physician assistant Paloma Cigarroa says people with skin conditions like cancer, lupus, vitiligo, and autoimmune diseases are candidates for this exemption. “A more aggressive type of skin cancer like melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma are excellent candidates for this because window tints can reduce the radiation from the sun and therefore reduce DNA damage that can lead to skin cancer,” said Cigarroa. She goes on to say that people with skin conditions like these must protect themselves and reapply sunscreen regularly. Even though Cigarroa hasn’t issued any waiver for window tint, she says this would be upon patient request.

Those protecting themselves with darker window tint must have the note in their vehicles or it can cost them up to a $200 fine. DPS says if they stop a person with dark tints and they have a doctor’s note, they must show it at the annual inspection for the vehicle.

