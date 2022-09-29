Shop Local
Agents find body of deceased migrant during rescue call

Border Patrol
Border Patrol(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a tragic ending to an all too familiar tale for Border Patrol agents.

A person found dead has been confirmed to have crossed into the U.S. illegally.

Agents responded to a call about a group of people lost in the brushes south of Laredo.

When they arrived, they told the agents they crossed the river illegally and had been walking several days without food or water.

Nine people were rescued, and the person found dead was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

