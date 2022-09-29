Shop Local
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt after they noticed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the highway.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when agents at the north station were patrolling I-35 and they noticed a car driving the wrong direction on the southbound lane.

The driver attempted to drive through the median to enter the correct lane, but the guardrail wiring prevented the driver from doing so.

The driver then got out of the car and fled on foot, leaving four people inside who were all undocumetned.

The Mexican Nationals were taken into custody and turned over to Border Patrol. For processing.

