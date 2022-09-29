Shop Local
Chlorine conversion completed; residents still seeing cloudy water

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 30-day maintenance at the water plants is over but some residents say the water still smells and looks a little funky.

The City of Laredo conducted its routine chlorine conversion process; however, some are saying the water is still coming out cloudy.

The Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says they are looking into the issue.

“We can address that and flush the water, flush the lines just to make sure. There may be a pocket of water left in the system, but if they do notice odors, just call us and we’ll take care of that”, said Garcia.

If you would like to report a complaint about your water, you can call 956-721-2010.

