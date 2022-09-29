Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.

The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

It was filed Wednesday by one parent whose child was wounded in the shooting and two parents whose children were on campus at the time.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from the Uvalde school district, the city, law enforcement, a gun manufacturer, three individuals and others.

The defendants either declined comment or did not return messages. Attorneys for the parents say this is the first federal lawsuit related to the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Two fires reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in Mines Road area
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
Juan David Ortiz in court
Accused serial killer’s motion to suppress evidence denied
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
17-year-old Angel Villalobos
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested

Latest News

17-year-old Angel Villalobos
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
Laredo to hold Manual Labor Job Fair
Laredo to hold Manual Labor Job Fair
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Dry Days, Cool Clear Dawns
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast