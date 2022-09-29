Hocus Pocus cottage on Airbnb

(CNN) - Fans of the movie “Hocus Pocus” can stay at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage this Halloween season.

The creepy abode located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts is available on Airbnb.

It was recreated in honor of “Hocus pocus 2″ which starts streaming on Disney Plus Friday.

Guests can try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spell book but it likely won’t turn anyone into a cat.

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on October 20 for just $31.

The listing opens on Airbnb October 12 at 1 p.m.

