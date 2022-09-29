Shop Local
KGNS News Anchor speaks to students about mental health

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In effort to break the stigma and create support for mental health, KGNS News Anchor Ruben Villarreal was a speaker for one of the events held at TAMIU.

Ruben spoke to students about his personal experience with mental illness.

After he spoke, he answered questions from the audience about how to cope.

TAMIU will be finishing its awareness week with a yoga class and culinary class.

