Laredo Border Patrol sees record numbers of migrant deaths

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S.-Mexico border is seeing a tragic rise in migrant deaths, especially when it comes to illegal border crossings and officials say it’s not going to slow down anytime soon.

A total of 134 migrants have died along the Laredo border.

These are the numbers that were released by Border Patrol on Thursday.

As the fiscal year comes to an end, agents released the statistics for 2022 and they say they are seeing record breaking numbers.

They agency is reporting an 81 percent increase of deaths from last year’s numbers.

When it comes to the undocumented people who got away, they say about 36,000 individuals have avoided apprehension.

That is three times the number of last years which was reported at 12,000.

It’s a staggering number that Chief Carl Landrum has never seen before.

“This is definitely the most overwhelming situation that I’ve seen in my 26-year career”, said Landrum. “These are record numbers, I think everybody’s already aware of that. They were record numbers last year, and we will surpass those numbers this year.”

Chief Landrum says they have apprehended 160,000 people as of Thursday.

The numbers are only for the Laredo Sector.

Landrum says the increase in deaths could be a reflection of having agents reassigned away from the field and sending them to processing facilities resulting in less rescues along the border.

According to Chief Landrum, they are looking to other law enforcement agencies for help.

He says they currently have coast guards volunteering in their processing facilities but they need more and encourage other agencies to lend a helping hand.

