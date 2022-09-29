Shop Local
Laredo to hold Manual Labor Job Fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Job seekers who are searching for new career opportunities will have a chance to apply for several city positions.

The City of Laredo is hosting its Manual Labor Job Fair on Thursday morning.

Some of the vacancies they are hoping to fill are cement finishers, building and maintenance mechanics, groundskeepers, truck drivers and utility crew members.

Those looking to take part in the job fair will need to bring their resume, dress for success, and prepare to be interviewed on the spot.

The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5512 Thomas Avenue.

Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
Airport conducts emergency response drill
Laredo Chamber of Commerce awards KGNS the Jim Parish Media Award
Window tint exemptions due to skin conditions
