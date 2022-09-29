Laredo to hold Manual Labor Job Fair

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Job seekers who are searching for new career opportunities will have a chance to apply for several city positions.

The City of Laredo is hosting its Manual Labor Job Fair on Thursday morning.

Some of the vacancies they are hoping to fill are cement finishers, building and maintenance mechanics, groundskeepers, truck drivers and utility crew members.

Those looking to take part in the job fair will need to bring their resume, dress for success, and prepare to be interviewed on the spot.

The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5512 Thomas Avenue.

