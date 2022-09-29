Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Laredo Police are searching for 17-year-old Angel Villalobos in the case.
The incident happened on September 5th when officers were called out to the 200 block of Murcia Drive.
A victim told police that her neighbor became aggressive with her and her husband over a parking space.
The victim said Villalobos then took out a knife and threated to stab them.
The case was presented to the DA’s office who approved a warrant for his arrest.
If you have any information on Villalobos’ whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
