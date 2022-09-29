NeighborWorks Laredo asks community to take part in survey

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local group that helps families buy or rent a home is needs your help.

NeighborWorks Laredo has been around since 1991, they are working on their strategic plan for the next three years, so they are asking members of the community or organizations they work with to fill out a survey.

The survey will allow them to receive feedback on the housing or renting challenges members of the community are seeing in Laredo.

Elizabeth Alonzo-Villarreal of NeighborWorks Laredo says this will help them better assist the community they serve.

“We can put together with our strategic plan in any issues or situations regarding housing or homelessness that we can include in our strategic plan to work on that in the next three years. We do a lot of work right now, but this will help us work right now for the next three years”, said Alonzo-Villarreal.

