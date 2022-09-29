Quiet Fall-Like Weather, Mid/High Clouds Sunday/Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large dry airmass over the Great Lakes reaches south, and will merge with the dry airmass above our area during Friday and Saturday. We will se a continuation of sunny skies, warm afternoons and cool dawns. A wave in the upper level wind flow will bring mid and high level clouds Sunday afternoon and especially on Monday. The clouds may dim the sun at times. Even then, our humidity will remain low beneath the clouds that will be pretty high up.

