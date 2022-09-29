LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning it’s Thursday the temperature this morning is nice in the upper 60s and it not humid .

Today sunny skies and warm a high of 91.

Tonight if you will be outdoors its going to be pleasant ,clear skies with a low of 67.

Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s will continue but once we get into the weekend highs will be upper 80s.

Lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

