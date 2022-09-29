UISD moves forward with middle school on Mines Road despite air quality concerns

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new middle school is being built a mile close to the Midwest Sterilization facility who is reportedly releasing the toxic chemical ethylene oxide.

While the school is currently under construction, some Laredoans are concerned about the future of their children’s health.

Muellar Elementary is a school that is close to the plant, but UISD has another campus in the works that will be called Roberto Ramirez Middle School.

It’s been months since KGNS News first reported on the Midwest Sterilization plant on Mines Road that was releasing toxic chemicals in the air.

Even if the air quality is bad, they cannot halt the construction process.

The topic was brought up during last week’s City Council meeting where members suggested not to build schools around the area because it could pose a health hazard.

UISD Associate Superintendent Mike Garza from UISD says the middle school was approved back in 2013 and it’s 30-percent complete.

He says the district was not aware of the air quality situation-then; however, they plan to install devices to clean up the air quality.

He says the district is open to discuss the matter because keeping their kids safe is their top priority.

