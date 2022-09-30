Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of migrants have allegedly crossed all at once illegally by one of our ports of entry.

According to sources, it’s said over 100 crossed by bridge two Friday afternoon.

Several Border Patrol agents and National Guard soldiers responded.

The public is asked to avoid the area while agents assess the matter.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme
17-year-old Angel Villalobos
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Five people killed in Texas shooting
Five people killed in Texas shooting
Two fires reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in Mines Road area

Latest News

New safety measures coming to Loop 20
New safety measures coming to Loop 20
New safety measures coming to Loop 20
New safety measures coming to Loop 20
Fire reported at Mines Road
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Scammers posing as fire officials
Scammers posing as fire officials