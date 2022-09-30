Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of migrants have allegedly crossed all at once illegally by one of our ports of entry.

According to sources, it’s said over 100 crossed by bridge two Friday afternoon.

Several Border Patrol agents and National Guard soldiers responded.

The public is asked to avoid the area while agents assess the matter.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

