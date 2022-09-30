Laredo Police warns residents about fire official imposters

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting the community about a scam attempt that was reported at a local business.

According to police, a scammer called a local business posing as a code inspector for the Laredo Fire Department.

The call stated that he needed to collect money from the business for their fire inspection permit.

The caller stated that only half of the permit fee had been paid and they needed to collect the remaining balance.

Fortunately, the business did not provide any credit card or banking information over the phone and reported it to police.

The fire department reminds the public that building fire inspection fees are only paid in person and that no inspector will call to collect fees over the phone.

