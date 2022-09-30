All eyes on Texas Governor debate

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few hours, two men who want to govern the State of Texas will face off for the first time ever for a debate.

Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are in the Rio Grande valley for the event.

Although no audience will be allowed inside the room.

The televised event will draw thousands of viewers.

Here at home, we reached out to both party chairs on what they expect.

Both touched on issues facing Texas schools particularly involving security.

“Unfortunately, it was a very, very tragic incident, it’s something we have to deal with. But the constitutional rights allow us to use and carry guns”, said Webb County Republican Chair Luis de la Garza Jr.

“I want to know why our teachers are among the lowest paid in the United States”, said Webb County Democratic Party Chair Sylvia Bruni.

“I particularly want to know how he justifies refusing to move on the weapons of mass destruction. I can’t even think of what happened there. So that’s what I’m hoping for, a frank discussion on these issues that are very, very disturbing to us.”

Again the debate is Friday at 7 p.m.

It will feature questions from a group of journalists coming from San Antonio and Dallas.

You’ll be able to catch it on KYLX Digital 13.1 cable six or Direct TV as well as Dish TV-13.

