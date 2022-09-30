Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

New safety measures coming to Loop 20

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If Loop 20 is part of your daily commute, some safety measures are soon to come.

By mid-October, TxDOT will be replacing the post delineators with something they call duracurbs.

These curbs will be yellow in color.

If anybody were to hit or run over it, it will indicate that drivers need to fix their driving.

While these additions are helpful, officials say they will not be permanent.

“This is a temporary fix, until we can get a new project on board in 2023″, said Raul Leal with TxDot.

“What would be constructing that portion of the highway and actually all the way down to Highway 59 Saunders, the five overpasses. We’re going to have a divided highway; we’re going to have frontage roads. So eventually all that will come to pass, but for now we need to make sure the traveling public is safe in that area of the highway.”

In addition, the current posted speed limit will be reduced from 60 miles per hour to 55 in that area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme
17-year-old Angel Villalobos
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Five people killed in Texas shooting
Five people killed in Texas shooting
Two fires reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in Mines Road area

Latest News

New safety measures coming to Loop 20
New safety measures coming to Loop 20
Fire reported at Mines Road
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Scammers posing as fire officials
Scammers posing as fire officials