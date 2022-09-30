New safety measures coming to Loop 20

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If Loop 20 is part of your daily commute, some safety measures are soon to come.

By mid-October, TxDOT will be replacing the post delineators with something they call duracurbs.

These curbs will be yellow in color.

If anybody were to hit or run over it, it will indicate that drivers need to fix their driving.

While these additions are helpful, officials say they will not be permanent.

“This is a temporary fix, until we can get a new project on board in 2023″, said Raul Leal with TxDot.

“What would be constructing that portion of the highway and actually all the way down to Highway 59 Saunders, the five overpasses. We’re going to have a divided highway; we’re going to have frontage roads. So eventually all that will come to pass, but for now we need to make sure the traveling public is safe in that area of the highway.”

In addition, the current posted speed limit will be reduced from 60 miles per hour to 55 in that area.

