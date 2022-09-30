UISD heroes save teachers life

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of people are now hailed as heroes.

While a United ISD teacher was suffering a heart attack, her colleagues came to the rescue just in the nick of time.

Earlier this week, Salvador Garcia Middle School staff demonstrated how prepared they are to face anything especially when one of their own has a medical emergency.

It happened to Elsa Martinez, a teacher who suffered a heart attack.

Her colleagues did not think twice to come to her rescue.

During the 15-minute window that it took for emergency services to arrive, her colleagues knew that they had to spring into action.

Each and every one of those minutes was vital for Ms. Martinez’s health.

School nurse Raquel Rodriguez says this isn’t her first time facing a situation like this and her mission remains the same, to save her patients.

“What was going through my mind was: we need to save her, that was the first thing like CPR”, said Rodriguez.

“It needs to get done because she needed our help. I have done this before; I’ve been on this for 15 years. I worked in a nursing home, so I have encountered this.”

CPR is a vital part in keeping someone alive.

According to Rodriguez, a patient without oxygen from three to four minutes can cause brain damage.

As for Ms. Martinez, UISD says she is recovering great and doing better already.

The district will recognize everyone that played a part in helping one of their own--

At their next board of trustees meeting.

Coming up on our later newscast we meet another hero who played an important role in saving Ms. Martinez’s life.

Staff says their athletics department received CPR training and are thankful they were taught in the event of an emergency.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.