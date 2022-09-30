Warm day with a slight change in temperatures.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning in the upper 60s then warming up with sunny skies a high of 93.

Tonight will be perfect if you want to stargaze skies will be clear with a low of 68.

It’s good to be a great weekend if you want to spend time outdoors warm and dry conditions with a slight drop in temperatures .

This weekend into early next week ; few clouds , highs dropping into the upper 80s,and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great weekend

