Warm day with a slight change in temperatures.

sunny skies
sunny skies(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning in the upper 60s then warming up with sunny skies a high of 93.

Tonight will be perfect if you want to stargaze skies will be clear with a low of 68.

It’s good to be a great weekend if you want to spend time outdoors warm and dry conditions with a slight drop in temperatures .

This weekend into early next week ; few clouds , highs dropping into the upper 80s,and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great weekend

