Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Anderson airlifted from Talladega with burns in Truck Series crash

Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks Chevrolet Silverado 250 auto race, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted out of Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday with burns from a crash in the Truck Series race.

Anderson’s truck was spinning across the track when flames began shooting from underneath the Chevrolet. The truck continued to spin and slide toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out of the window when it came to a rest aligned with the wall.

Anderson scrambled to the top of the wall and away from the flames. He was initially seen in the infield care center and then airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

It was the fifth start of the season for Anderson, a 31-year-old journeyman in NASCAR’s lower level national series.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
UISD heroes save teachers life
UISD heroes save teachers life
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme

Latest News

Nicole Tagart, a launch official with the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta,...
Annual hot air balloon festival draws global audience to US
FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
CNN reports on the route taken by Ukrainian forces south toward Lyman, where ferocious fighting...
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Arizona authorities say that Crystal Hulsey, 33, and Jose Jaquez, 32, are facing several...
Police: Couple arrested after robbing man they met on Tinder, stealing his car
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery