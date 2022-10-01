Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left one man in serious condition.

The accident happened on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 5:45 a.m. when fire crews responded to the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop.

When paramedics arrived, they found a crossover vehicle that had fallen off the expressway.

The car was found between both lanes.

A 37-year-old was found at the scene, he told paramedics that he had gotten out of the vehicle himself.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
UISD heroes save teachers life
UISD heroes save teachers life
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme

Latest News

.
Cigarroa Martin
.
Hebronville Vs. Banquete
.
Band of the week
.
Player of the week