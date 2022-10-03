Body found in north Laredo trailer park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A death investigation is underway in north Laredo.

On Monday, October 3, Laredo police received a call shortly after 9 a.m. for a report about an abandoned car found in a trailer park on the 300 block of International Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the car.

At the moment, police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. The cause of death has not been determined.

