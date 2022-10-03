Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car.

The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.

According to Lieutenant Angel Esparza with the Encinal Police Department, the car had several people inside.

“During the course of the pursuit the suspect would at times pull over and multiple occupants from the vehicle would run to the brush the drivers then ended up going down FM 33 conducting a U-turn and traveling back down south Interstate 35 where eventually stopped and gave up”, said Esparza.

The driver was later identified as Francisco Benito Marquez out of San Antonio.

He was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling.

