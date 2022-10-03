Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car.

The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.

According to Lieutenant Angel Esparza with the Encinal Police Department, the car had several people inside.

“During the course of the pursuit the suspect would at times pull over and multiple occupants from the vehicle would run to the brush the drivers then ended up going down FM 33 conducting a U-turn and traveling back down south Interstate 35 where eventually stopped and gave up”, said Esparza.

The driver was later identified as Francisco Benito Marquez out of San Antonio.

He was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
24-year-old Roberto Puente.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Car chase results in arrest of gang member
Car chase results in arrest of gang member
Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found in north Laredo trailer park