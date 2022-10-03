Shop Local
Car crashes into Laredo daycare center

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A daycare center is being evacuated after a car crashed into the building.

According to reports, the accident happened at Garfield and north Malinche.

The business is an adult day care center named Buenos Dias Adult Day Care.

No word of the cause of the accident or if there are any injuries.

KGNS News will provide more updates as they become available.

