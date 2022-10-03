CBP’s increased security measures causes longer wait times at the border

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The border crisis continues especially along the southern region of the Lone Star State.

On Friday, over 100 undocumented migrants crossed the U.S. Mexico border and ended up in downtown Laredo.

In an effort to prevent another similar situation from occurring, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is implanting safety measures at all of the bridges.

Over the weekend, those who cross any of the Laredo bridges noticed longer wait times at the border.

Blanca Coto Castillo crosses often; when she saw the long lines at the bridges on Monday morning, she thought twice about her trip back home.

“Right now, I just crossed I was going to leave earlier but I didn’t since I saw the crossing line was really long and I was like no it’s going to an hour and a half minimum or two to cross over. The line was very backed up and then it’s the morning time so it’s long and children are also headed to school”, said Castillo.

She isn’t the only one that has noticed the long wait times.

Several people say their 45-minute commute has turned into hours.

Coto Castillo says when she crossed the bridge, she was asked more questions than usual.

She and others have seen the cement barricades on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

KGNS reached out to Customs and Border Protection about the long wait times at the bridge and asked if this was related to the 175 migrants who illegally crossed under bridge two on Friday.

In a statement provided, they said they continue to implement port hardening measures like K-rails and conduct field exercises at the international bridges.

They add that these measures ensure safety for those traveling as well as the officers working on the bridges.

So, for those crossing the international bridges, it is best to leave your house with enough time to get to your destination.

CBP says they will continue to use different measures of security at all ports of entry, periodically for their mobile field force exercises.

This is to ensure safety for all.

