LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it’s the start of the week and its going to be pleasant.

Today is looking like a great day to be outdoors because it will be a cloudy day with a high of 87.

Tonight cloudy with a low of 68.

For the remainder of the week highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly to partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The return of moisture will make it possible for rain chances, by the end of the week into the weekend.

Have a great start to your week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.