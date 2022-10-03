Laredo Fire Department asks community to remember fallen firefighters

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s first responders are asking the community to show their support.

The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation has dedicated this week to fallen firefighters and Laredo is one of many communities that is joining the cause.

The Laredo Fire Department is asking the community to light a red light outside their homes to show support to our first responders.

The department says that this is an important cause for them as the department has also been affected by losses.

“We, personally, at the Laredo Fire Department have lost two of our very own throughout this pandemic. And we’d like to have the community help us out in showing these families that their family members are remembered that they are recognized that they did not die in vain, and their duty and their sacrifice is really important”, said Ricardo Oliva.

While this campaign is nothing new, their recent losses have motivated the department to make this an even bigger event this year.

The commemoration week will go through Sunday, Oct, 9.

Leading up to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held at 10 a.m. eastern time.

