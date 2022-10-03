Laredo Fire Department warns public about scam calls

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the Laredo Fire Department is advising the public about a scam that was reported by a local business.

The scammer called a local business claiming to be a Laredo Fire Department code inspector.

The person stated that they needed to collect money from the business for their fire inspection permit.

Luckily the business did not provide any credit card information over the phone and reported it to local authorities.

The fire department says that there’s only one way to pay for inspection.

“These fees can only be paid for at the Building Development Department at 1413 Houston. That’s where they would pay those fees. So be careful out there for any scam calls or like that. They are trying to take advantage of people. So, if you do have any calls or anything like that, so make sure to call us back to our offices”, said Ricardo Oliva Jr.

If you would like to contact the office directly, their number is 956-718-6070.

