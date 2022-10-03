Laredo International Airport adds new coffee shop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years, more services are being added for travelers at the Laredo International Airport.

The Chick-Fil-A kiosk has been in operation for nearly five months now but on Monday, the airport held a ribbon cutting ceremony for another business called Sendero Coffee Shop.

This is just one of the many businesses being added to the local airport.

Laredo Interim Airport Director Gilbert Sanchez said they will also include restaurant spaces and food concession stands not only for the first floor but the second as well.

Sanchez says they are looking to make some improvements in the near future.

“In the meantime, we are going out for RFPs, request for proposals, for the actual terminal improvement project. We are going out nationally. This is a temporary fix for the airport for the passengers”, said Sanchez.

Sanchez says they are looking to have a permanent solution for the terminal in the next year or so.

