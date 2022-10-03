Laredo seeks public input for new city manager search

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Steps to secure Laredo’s next city manager will include the Laredo community.

Last Wednesday, the City of Laredo and Strategic Government Resources announced they will host a town hall meeting that will gather public input on the qualities needed for the next city leader.

SGR is the company the city selected to assist with the recruitment process and the information collected will help them create a position profile that will be marketed out.

Prior to the town hall, SGR will go before the Laredo City Council to discuss the next steps in the search.

The last time the city hosted a city manager workshop was in July.

The town hall will be Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library multi-purpose room at 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.