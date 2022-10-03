Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo seeks public input for new city manager search

File photo: Laredo City Manager townhall meeting
File photo: Laredo City Manager townhall meeting(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Steps to secure Laredo’s next city manager will include the Laredo community.

Last Wednesday, the City of Laredo and Strategic Government Resources announced they will host a town hall meeting that will gather public input on the qualities needed for the next city leader.

SGR is the company the city selected to assist with the recruitment process and the information collected will help them create a position profile that will be marketed out.

Prior to the town hall, SGR will go before the Laredo City Council to discuss the next steps in the search.

The last time the city hosted a city manager workshop was in July.

The town hall will be Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library multi-purpose room at 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Flood of migrants cross border near Bridge Two
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two critically injured in stolen Maserati wreck, authorities say
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

Man wanted for indecency with a child
Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
24-year-old Roberto Puente.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway